SBS Punjabi

Australia may soon get its own Punjab Bhawan to promote Punjabi literature

SBS Punjabi

sb

L-R: Punjabi poets Kavinder Chand and Surjit Patar with Sukhi Bath at Punjab Bhawan. Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 February 2019 at 12:59pm, updated 7 February 2019 at 5:45pm
By Ruchika Talwar
Source: SBS

A Canadian Punjabi entrepreneur-turned philanthropist is exploring the possibility of a Punjabi arts and culture hub Down Under.

Published 7 February 2019 at 12:59pm, updated 7 February 2019 at 5:45pm
By Ruchika Talwar
Source: SBS
Sukhjinderjit Singh Bath, aka Sukhi Bath, a Canada-based businessman and philanthropist, in 2016, gave his hometown of Surrey, Punjab Bhawan – an arts and culture precinct to celebrate and promote all things Punjab, thousands of miles away. This is said to be the first of its kind outside India.

Mr Bath is currently touring Australia to explore the possibility of the second such Punjab Bhawan. He says that he has been highly impressed with the Punjabi diaspora of Australia especially by its budding writers and artists.

“I’ve been living in Canada for over 40 years. I’ve worked very hard, like all us Punjabis do: worked in farms, drove taxis to find my feet in a foreign land. Now that I have established myself in Canada, and also have lived a large part of my life, I want to live the remainder of my life to the fullest by helping the needy and creating a society where there is communal harmony and accommodation for all faiths and ethnicities. Also, my dream was to give back to ‘Punjabiyat’ outside Punjab, hence the idea of Punjab Bhawan,” says Ms Bath in detailed interview with SBS Punjabi.

pb
An event organised by Punjab Bhawan on International Mother Language Day. Source: Supplied


Mr Bath says that after travelling around Australia and meeting people who are promoting Punjabi literature and art here, he is convinced that Australia can have one or even more Punjab Bhawans.

Mr Bath says Punjab Bhawan doesn’t limit itself to promoting Punjabi literature written only in Gurmukhi (the Punjabi script used in Indian Punjab).

“We have a huge population of Pakistani Punjabis in Canada. Therefore, we organise events that celebrate Shahmukhi (the Punjabi script pused in Pakistani Punjab) as well,” adds he while speaking about several mushairas (poetry recital) that Punjab Bhawan had organised to commemorate great Pakistani poets like the late Faiz Ahmed Faiz.

Known as a “revolutionary poet” in Pakistan, Punjabi poet, Baba Najmi, was invited to Canada to preside over a mushaira. Eminent Indian Punjabi poet and Padma Shri awardee Surjit Patar has also been invited for a literary event.

Shedding light on the versatility and accommodating nature of Punjab Bhawan, Mr Bath says that it doesn’t cater to people of only Punjabi origin. “We have people across ethnicities and religions who use our space as a venue to host their events. In fact, even government bodies like the Royal Canadian Mounted Police organise their public events about health and general awareness in Punjab Bhawan,” says a proud Mr Bath.

suga
A copy of Sugandhiyan. Source: Supplied


Punjab Bhawan also publishes a quarterly magazine, Sugandhiyan, which chronicles the work of established as well as upcoming writers and poets in Canada and outside.

The Canadian cities of Surrey and Vancouver, are together often jocularly known as ‘Mini Punjab’, owing to the generous population of Punjabis who have called it home for close to a decade. It is not surprising for such a place to have an arts and culture precinct dedicated to Punjab.

To listen to this interview in Punjabi, click on the player at the top of the page.

Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Also read

Euroa resident remembers the Indian hawker Poonah Singh and his cremation in 1940

Indian student mowed down by a stolen car in Melbourne

This Australian state is seeking Indian entrepreneurs



                                                                                                  

Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?