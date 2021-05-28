Australia News in Punjabi: Victorian government urges all residents to get vaccinated as Melbourne cluster grows

There are now 30 infections associated with a cluster in Melbourne's north, while 15,000 primary and secondary contacts remain in isolation.





The Federal Government says vaccination is the "ticket" out of the COVID-19 pandemic, reiterating that one dose is effective at preventing disease.





The Victorian government is scrambling to defend its own vaccine rollout after residents said they struggled to get through to the hotline to secure an appointment.





Early industry estimates from business and employer groups are placing the cost of the seven-day Victorian lockdown up to $2.5 billion in lost economic activity.





Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles says if the Morrison government had built quarantine facilities in every state, Victoria would not be in lockdown.





Jodi McKay has resigned as New South Wales Labor leader. Ms McKay had been the State Opposition Leader since 2019 but came under pressure after her party lost Saturday's [[22 MAY]] by-election in the seat of Upper Hunter.





and in sports,





Tonight's top of the table AFL clash between Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs will go ahead after all Melbourne players returned negative COVID- 19 tests.





No spectators will be allowed at the stadium as Victoria sits through day one of a seven-day lockdown.





