Australia to reopen to fully vaccinated travellers

Published 10 February 2022 at 4:19pm
By Brooke Young
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS

Since the reopening of international borders in late 2021, only fully vaccinated Australian citizens, permanent residents and their families, along with skilled workers, international students and backpackers have been allowed to enter the country. But International tourists are now set to be welcomed back to Australia from Monday February 21st.

This comes as many states believe they have passed their peak of COVID-19 Omicron cases, and begin implementing measures to get schools, businesses and individuals re-established.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says this will now extend to almost any international traveller, under one important condition. 

"You must be double vaccinated to come to Australia. That's the rule, everyone is expected to abide by it, and it's very important that people understand that requirement if they're seeking to come to Australia. But if you're double vaccinated we look forward to welcoming you back to Australia and I know the tourism industry will be looking forward to that. And over the next two weeks they will have the opportunity both for visitors to be coming and for them to be gearing up to welcome international visitors back to Australia."

For those who are not vaccinated, they will have to provide proof that there is a medical reason that they cannot be so.

State-based quarantine requirements will continue at the discretion of state and territory governments.

This comes as Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt says the national COVID figures are now steadily decreasing, but aged care remains an industry under pressure.

"I think it's important to note that since the peaks in each of the areas of hospitalisation, ICU and ventilation, the latest figures are that we have decreased by 27% since the peak of hospitalisation, by 35% since the ICU peak and 40% in terms of ventilation peak. I think these are very important trends. In terms of aged care, whilst we are seeing decrease in the number of active cases, we do know that there are significant pressures in specific facilities.""

Detailed information about this can be obtained by clicking on 'Speaker' in the photo above.

