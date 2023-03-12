Australia urged to step up efforts amid a global rise in obesity cases

New data* released by the World Obesity Federation projects 51 per cent of the global population will be overweight or obese by 2035 - that's a rise of 13 percent in 12 years.





The increase will be the fastest among children globally, and also in lower-income countries in Asia and Africa. The World Obesity Federation is urging all nations to implement an urgent action plan of prevention and treatment measures.





Sydney GP Georgia Rigas says like with many health issues, early intervention is the key, but unless patients are open to asking for help - many suffer in silence.





It is an issue she has come across working with patients, but has also researched as a study lead author* on why people with obesity delay seeking healthcare.





"We firstly have this issue whereby people do not even recognise that they are living with obesity. The second fact that came out of that study was that people living with obesity tend to wait about nine years before they have that discussion with their healthcare professional. So they try to manage their weight, and more importantly the impact it has on their health on their own. And as a doctor of over 20 years, I can't think of a single other health condition where patients think that they need to do it on their own. And this really speaks to obesity stigma."





In Australia, currently two-thirds of adults and a quarter of children are considered overweight or obese, according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare.



The CEO of Research Australia, Nadia Levin, says it is concerning that Australia is in the top five countries in the OECD with highest proportion of adults who are classified as overweight or obese.





"Almost 10 per cent of the total burden of disease in Australia is due to overweight and obesity. And it is the leading risk factor contributing to some pretty serious health outcomes. And from an OECD point of view, you're talking about international figures. Again, we're saying that treating diseases caused by obesity is going to cost an average of just under 10 per cent of a country's total healthcare spending. So there is the monetary side of things. But more importantly are the other health impacts where you've got children who are living with overweight and obesity and that trend is continuing and getting worse."



