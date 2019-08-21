SBS Punjabi

Australian children are being exposed to too much screen-time

SBS Punjabi

Child watching Peoppa pig on tablet

Child watching on tablet Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 August 2019 at 1:06pm
By Cassandra Bain
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS

Australian children, as young as two months old, are being exposed to too much screen time, according to a new national health study. Experts warn it could lead to development problems - but some parents say putting away electronic devices is just too hard.

Published 21 August 2019 at 1:06pm
By Cassandra Bain
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS
Many parents across Australia who gives their children access to mobile phones and other electronic devices.

The Australian government and World Health Organisation promote the same guidelines of zero screen time for children under two years. 

Yet, a new nationwide study of more than 3000 mothers and their children aged zero to 12, found some toddlers are using screens for an average of 50 minutes a day. 

Lead author, Leigh Tooth from the University of Queensland, said women whose children exceeded the screen time guidelines often experienced factors like financial stress, had high amounts of leisure time or allowed electronic devices in the bedroom.

"The thing that really surprised us was the fact that mothers were reporting children from literally one and two months after birth were exposed to screens and that there was a rapid increase in that first year of life."

To hear the entire audio feature in Punjabi, click on the audio link above.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


More from SBS Punjabi

'Never fall into that trap': Some parents go into denial after autism diagnosis, says expert

Majority of children with mental health issues get no help



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?