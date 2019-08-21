Australian children are being exposed to too much screen-time

Many parents across Australia who gives their children access to mobile phones and other electronic devices.





The Australian government and World Health Organisation promote the same guidelines of zero screen time for children under two years.





Yet, a new nationwide study of more than 3000 mothers and their children aged zero to 12, found some toddlers are using screens for an average of 50 minutes a day.





Lead author, Leigh Tooth from the University of Queensland, said women whose children exceeded the screen time guidelines often experienced factors like financial stress, had high amounts of leisure time or allowed electronic devices in the bedroom.





"The thing that really surprised us was the fact that mothers were reporting children from literally one and two months after birth were exposed to screens and that there was a rapid increase in that first year of life."





To hear the entire audio feature in Punjabi, click on the audio link above.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









