'Never fall into that trap': Some parents go into denial after autism diagnosis, says expert

Dr Raj Khillan, a well-established pediatrician in Melbourne says, "There is an increase in detection rate of autism in the Indian sub-continental community living in Australia, but since they have a poor understanding and lack of knowledge about this condition, it's really important to have informed discussions about autism."





He told SBS Punjabi, "If a child is diagnosed with autism, the very first question that the parents ask me is - is this curable? My answer to them is no, it's not curable, but it's manageable."





Dr Khillan says early intervention programs, which include psychological support and speech therapy, can yield very promising outcomes.





"For example, if I have 100 children diagnosed with autism in my practice by the age of two, I think by the age of six, 25 percent of them will be almost normal - in the sense, you won't even be able to tell that they were in the spectrum."





"Another 50 percent children's condition would still be well-managed, and they won't need to attend special schools. The remaining 25 percent will probably need greater care, but my message to parents is - please utilise the services available in this country and help your child live his/ her best life possible."





Dr Khillan specifically urged Australia's Punjabi community to not get caught up in social stigmas and taboos when it comes to accepting their child's medical condition.





"Sometimes the parents go into denial, and don't accept the diagnosis that their child is autistic. I feel parents must never fall into that trap, and instead help their children with the required treatment. After all, even Einstein was a high-performing autistic, so there should be no shame attached to this."





Hear this interview to understand how to pick the signs of autism, what causes it and what intervention services are available in Australia.





