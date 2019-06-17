Are flu vaccines safe for children under 5?

The flu season in 2019 has been more pervasive and deadlier than in most years in recent history.





Paediatrician Raj Khillan tells SBS Punjabi that little children are in the high-risk group and must be given flu vaccination every year.





“There is a lot of confusion among parents about whether the vaccine is safe for little children or not – and there is a good reason for this confusion.





“Earlier, we never gave the flu vaccination to children under the age of five. In time, that changed and we could give the vaccine to children aged two and above,” Dr Khillan says.





“But now, with greater improvement in the development of the vaccine, it’s not only safe but recommended by the authorities that children between the age of six months and five years must get the flu vaccine,” he adds.





Dr Khillan says there is also confusion about whether the vaccine should be administered to little children every year or not.





"Many parents who consult me, ask the questions that whilst most vaccines in the recommended schedule last for a lifetime, and don’t need to be repeated, 'why should we keep coming back for the flu vaccine every year?'”





“But the answer is simple – the flu virus mutates every year, and the vaccine is adjusted accordingly. Every year, a new vaccine is created with a different antigen protein, and that’s why it must be administered on an annual basis."





“In fact, if a child is to receive a flu vaccine for the first time ever, it is recommended that we administer two doses, with a gap of four weeks," Dr Khillan told SBS Punjabi.





He adds: "Whilst it’s important to vaccinate every member of the family, but if for any reason you can’t do that, please ensure that little children are given the flu shot.”





“Very small children can’t even tell us what their symptoms are - they won’t be able to communicate to us that they’re having trouble in breathing.”





"Also, they get exposed to viruses at childcare centres or at school and may not take precautions as adults would. So we must protect the children with flu shots.”





Dr Khillan says it is important to note that it takes 3-4 weeks to develop immunity, so it’s best to have your children vaccinated before the onset of winter in June.





“The flu vaccination taken before June should provide protection till around October November. But if you’re planning to travel overseas at the end of the year, then another flu shot maybe needed.”





He explains, “Suppose you’re travelling to India in December – January, which is the winter season there, I would recommend that you take a flu vaccine there after arrival – firstly because the flu strain there will be different and you will need targeted protection, and secondly, because the effect of the vaccine taken in June will wear off by the end of the year.”





