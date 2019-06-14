Shashi Kochhar, a champion of many causes, gets Medal of the Order of Australia

Long-time Melbourne resident Shashi Kant Kochhar has been described variously as a die-hard fundraiser for children’s hospitals, a Justice of Peace who can be called upon at any odd hour, an environmentalist and avid organiser of clean-ups, an interfaith leader and a selfless worker, who is fondly called a ‘bloody hero’ by the Red Cross for donating blood over 150 times.





This week on the occasion of Queen’s Birthday, he also received an OAM, for all of his invaluable varied community services.





Whilst he feels humbled and proud at this achievement, he told SBS Punjabi, “This means I will have to work harder now. The bar has been raised higher form me – I will have to lead by example and do even better than before.”





Mr Kochhar founded Friends of the Children Foundation over two decades ago, which raises funds for the major children’s hospitals every year.





Source: Supplied





“Through our annual Good Friday appeal, we donate around $40 - $50,000 every year to the Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne and through our Walk for Monash fundraiser, we raise $200,000 for the Monash Children’s Hospital each year,” he said.





“We have been able to purchase much-needed equipment for these hospitals as well, like defibrillators, that go a long way in looking after sick children.”





Mr Kochhar being interviewed on mainstream media during Royal Children's Hospital fundraiser in 2017 Source: Supplied





Mr Kochhar has also been instrumental in involving with scouts and school students for environmental drives like Clean Up Australia Day, Clean Up the World Day, Tree Plantation Day, World Environment Day, and more.





His message is, “Each one of us can make a big difference in the world, if we want to. I am no different to others.”





“I believe in selfless service, where you help strangers with expecting anything back in return,” he says.





A perfect example of this is the bread donation drive he has helped set up.





Bread donation drive Source: Supplied





“We have teed up with our local bakeries, who by law cannot sell the unsold bread at the end of the day. So instead of throwing this perfectly good bread in the dumpster and using it as landfill, our group of volunteers picks up the unsold bread and supplies it to shelters, asylum seeker homes and homes that feed the underprivileged”.





Mr Kochhar says, “The least we can do is to spread happiness and joy in this world. You realise how fortunate you are when you walk into a hospital and see the suffering around you. So why not give back to the community we live in, and make it a happier place.”





What's more, Mr Kochhar has a great zeal for living a full life, and has gone sky-diving, bungee jumping and has even swum with the sharks!





Mr Shashi Kochhar with his wife Indu Source: Supplied





Mr Kochhar gives full credit for everything he has been able to achieve to his family. “My wife and my family are the reason I have been able to do this. They have always stood by me,” he says proudly.





“And that is my message to everyone listening to me. The family is the nucleus of everything, and all members must stay together, supporting each other. As parents, we must make sure that we instill the right values in our children and support each other along every step of the way."





