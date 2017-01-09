Australian citizenship set to become 'more difficult'

Mr Dutton wants a person's willingness to learn English, work, educate their children and abide by Australian law to be considered.











And he says revamping the citizenship test could make it harder for what he describes as terrorists - and others - to exploit migration pathways.











The current "pass" rate is extremely high, with less than two-per cent of those sitting the test failing it. This has led to a suggestion that perhaps a test of English comprehension should also be introduced.











Hear this report and have your say.





For more news and updates, follow SBS Punjabi on Facebook .





















