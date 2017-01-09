SBS Punjabi

Australian citizenship set to become 'more difficult'

Australian citizenship test poised to become harder

Published 9 January 2017 at 5:41pm, updated 11 January 2017 at 10:53am
By Manpreet K Singh
Immigration Minister Peter Dutton says it is worth looking at making the Citizenship test harder, to focus more on what he referred to as "Australian values" and social integration.

Mr Dutton wants a person's willingness to learn English, work, educate their children and abide by Australian law to be considered.

 

And he says revamping the citizenship test could make it harder for what he describes as terrorists - and others - to exploit migration pathways.

 

The current "pass" rate is extremely high, with less than two-per cent of those sitting the test failing it. This has led to a suggestion that perhaps a test of English comprehension should also be introduced.

 

