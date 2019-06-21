Australian families hope trial will reveal the truth about MH17

Debris of Malaysia Arilines flight MH17, which crashed in eastern Ukraine near Donetsk. Source: AAP
Many of the families of the 38 Australian victims say they hope the trial of three Russians and a Ukranian man for downing Malaysian Airlines Boeing 777, will finally reveal the truth about who was responsible for the MH17 tragedy that killed all of the 298 people onboard five years ago. While Australian politicians from both sides have called on Russia to stop obstructing the justice process, families of the victims hope something like this never happens again.
