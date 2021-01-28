Australian-made Punjabi film depicting struggles of ageing parents living abroad set to premiere on TV in India

Highlights 'Maa Sadke'- a film produced and shot entirely in Australia will premiere on TV on 29 January

The film has been entirely shot in Australia using local talent

The film showcases the struggles of elderly parents living outside India

'Maa Sadke' is a film that showcases the universal reality of elderly parents grappling with changes that inundate their lives when they relocate to countries outside India to live with their children.





In an interview with SBS Punjabi, Melbourne-based Satinder Chawla who has starred in the film said Australians must be proud of this film that is not only relatable but has been entirely shot at domestic locations with local talent.





"The country must feel proud of this local production that is arguably the first Australian-made film that is going to premiere on PTC channel," he said.





"Since then I have never looked back and have acted in various roles in 60 projects and have fortunately received many awards, including some international recognitions."





Maa Sadke is all about family and elderly person who doesn’t get respect by family members. Source: Satinder Chawla





Mr Chawla, the man of many talents, migrated to Australia to live with his children in 2013.





The 55-year-old who describes himself as an "accidental actor" and has acted in many films in the last few years said he was passionate about films, but never thought he would get a chance to play pivotal roles in movies.





"I entered the world of cinema by chance when a director gave me a role in a movie, which I accepted after a lot of persuasions," said the banker-turned actor.





Inspired by his father, who Mr Chawla said kept his eye on the message behind a film's theme, the quinquagenarian said he always wanted to create meaningful cinema.





“When I would return home after watching a film, my father would always ask me about the message it delivered. This inspired me to act in and make films that addressed social issues and were relatable to the community.





"That's how the idea came about for this film. It captures the essence of lives that senior citizens live when they relocate to foreign countries - their struggles, experiences and how they require utmost care and respect during that phase of transition," he added.





Maa Sadke movie is an opening of the endless opportunities to the local talent. Source: Satinder Chawla





Click on the player in the lead image to listen to this interview in Punjabi.





