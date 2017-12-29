Keep your hobbies alive and kicking, says Harjot Singh

Hobbies help in balancing one’s life and work loads perfectly, says Harjot Singh from Sydney who is keen documentary maker. The hobbies can be affordable, easy to manage and can indirectly help the community.





Harjot Singh makes simple documentaries on subjects like how to find happiness, look after environment, battle of Saragarhi etc, which are well received by community across social media.





Harjot says, “Social media is quite powerful these days because the messages spread across very quickly and is free. The generations of all ages have adapted to technology, therefore all one need is to find something to feed them through social media platforms”.





The future projects that Harjot is working on are Maan boli Punjabi, Say yes to sports and no to drugs etc.









