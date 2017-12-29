SBS Punjabi

Keep your hobbies alive and kicking, says Harjot Singh

SBS Punjabi

Harjot Singh

says hobbies are great way to help communities Source: Harjot

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 December 2017 at 6:15pm, updated 29 December 2017 at 6:21pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Hobbies not only make one happy and satisfied but also help in serving the humanity in many ways.

Published 29 December 2017 at 6:15pm, updated 29 December 2017 at 6:21pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Hobbies help in balancing one’s life and work loads perfectly, says Harjot Singh from Sydney who is keen documentary maker. The hobbies can be affordable, easy to manage and can indirectly help the community. 

Harjot Singh makes simple documentaries on subjects like how to find happiness, look after environment, battle of Saragarhi etc, which are well received by community across social media.

Harjot says, “Social media is quite powerful these days because the messages spread across very quickly and is free. The generations of all ages have adapted to technology, therefore all one need is to find something to feed them through social media platforms”.

The future projects that Harjot is working on are Maan boli Punjabi, Say yes to sports and no to drugs etc.

Other top stories on SBS Punjabi

Melbourne and Sydney are ready for New Year Eve celebrations

SBS Punjabi journalists were finalists at the prestigious AIB awards 2017

NCERT to include martyrdom of Char Sahibzade in CBSE syllabus



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?