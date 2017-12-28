SBS Punjabi

NCERT to include martyrdom of Char Sahibzade in CBSE syllabus

Martyrdom of Char Sahibzade

Published 28 December 2017 at 2:01pm, updated 29 December 2017 at 3:22pm
By MP Singh
Responding to a campaign initiated by Manjinder Singh Sirsa (Delhi MLA), the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) will include martyrdom in CBSE syllabus.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and autonomous organization of Govt of India was established in 1961 and publishes text books for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for classes 1 to 11, has decided to include martyrdom of Char Sahibzade of Guru Gobind Singh ji in history books.

This decision was taken on request from Delhi MLA and General Secretary of Delhi Sikh Guruduara Management Committee (DSGMS) Mr Manjinder Singh Sirsa who told SBS Punjabi that he had made a specific request to Prime Minister of India Mr Narendra Modi who forwarded this request to NCERT.

Mr Sirsa said, “Utmost care would be taken to form a committee that will be responsible to select the appropriate material and language that would be based on historical facts and timelines”.

Mr Sirsa further said that the supreme sacrifices made by Guru Gobind Singh ji and his entire family werefor whole of human kind and not only for a particular religion or section of a community.

