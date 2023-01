In today’s news bulletin :





Former Labor premier Steve Bracks says a review into the Victorian branch of the A-L-P will lead to a better party; Australia to begin trade talks with the United Kingdom; And, In sport, up to 2,000 fans allowed to watch A-F-L and N-R-L games in Queensland stadiums from this weekend.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .