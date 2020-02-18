Australian News in Punjabi: 18 February 2020

SBS PunjabiOther ways to listen Australian News in Punjabi: 18 February 2020Play11:48SBS PunjabiOther ways to listen Source: AAPGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (21.63MB)Published 18 February 2020 at 9:03pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:23pmBy SBS Punjabi, Preetinder GrewalSource: SBS Presenting the major news stories of today with updates on sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.Published 18 February 2020 at 9:03pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:23pmBy SBS Punjabi, Preetinder GrewalSource: SBSIn this bulletin,** Australian authorities vow to protect the public from the coronavirus risk as evacuees return.** Supermarket retailer Coles admits to underpaying staff. Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter. ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crashDon't die without one: why every adult should have a WillWhat's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?