Australian News in Punjabi: 18 February 2020

Published 18 February 2020 at 9:03pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:23pm
By SBS Punjabi, Preetinder Grewal
Presenting the major news stories of today with updates on sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

In this bulletin,

** Australian authorities vow to protect the public from the coronavirus risk as evacuees return.

** Supermarket retailer Coles admits to underpaying staff.

