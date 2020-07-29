Australian News in Punjabi: 29 July 2020

In today’s news bulletin :





Victoria records 295 new cases of coronavirus; Queensland to close borders to Greater Sydney area from Saturday; And in A-F-L, Greater Western Sydney Giants and Sydney Swans to leave for Queensland before border closures





Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this news bulletin in Punjabi.





