Australian News in Punjabi : 9 September 2020

China is inoculating tens of thousands of its citizens with experimental coronavirus vaccines and attracting international interest in their development.

Pfizer Inc ve BioNTech’in aşısı beklenenden çok daha iyi bir başarı oranı gösteriyor. Source: AGIFP

Oxford University's promising coronavirus vaccine trial put on hold, Another 11 COVID-19 deaths and more than 70 new cases in Victoria, and in tennis, Naomi Osaka through to the semi-finals of the U-S Open.

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

