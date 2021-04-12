SBS Punjabi

Australian News in Punjabi : The federal government urged to set a new COVID-19 vaccine target

The federal government urged to set a new COVID-19 vaccine target. Source: AAP Image/Damir Spehar/PIXSELL

Published 12 April 2021 at 9:15pm
By MP Singh
The federal government urged to set a new COVID-19 vaccine target, The clean-up begins on Western Australia's Midwest coast after ex- Tropical Cyclone Seroja tore through the region, And In sport, Hideki Matsuyama becomes the first Japanese man to win a major golf championship.

In this bulletin:

The federal opposition is urging the government to set a new COVID-19 vaccination target, saying it's necessary to ensure confidence in the program.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack says Australians will be vaccinated as quickly as possible.

Meanwhile, Victoria will continue its pause on administering the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to people under 50.

The clean-up has begun on Western Australia's midwest coast after ex-Tropical Cyclone Seroja tore through the region overnight, causing widespread damage

The team managing Australia's Census has begun the process of recruiting up to 20,000 field officers.

Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull says the influence of the Rupert Murdoch-owned media in Australia is a serious threat to the country's democracy.

Hideki Matsuyama [[hee-decky mat-su-arma]] has claimed a historic Masters victory, becoming the first Japanese man to win a major golf championship.

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

