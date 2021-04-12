Australian News in Punjabi : The federal government urged to set a new COVID-19 vaccine target

In this bulletin:
The federal opposition is urging the government to set a new COVID-19 vaccination target, saying it's necessary to ensure confidence in the program.
Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack says Australians will be vaccinated as quickly as possible.
Advertisement
Meanwhile, Victoria will continue its pause on administering the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to people under 50.
The clean-up has begun on Western Australia's midwest coast after ex-Tropical Cyclone Seroja tore through the region overnight, causing widespread damage
The team managing Australia's Census has begun the process of recruiting up to 20,000 field officers.
Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull says the influence of the Rupert Murdoch-owned media in Australia is a serious threat to the country's democracy.
Hideki Matsuyama [[hee-decky mat-su-arma]] has claimed a historic Masters victory, becoming the first Japanese man to win a major golf championship.
Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.
Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.
Listen to Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on and .
People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.
If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. News and information is available in 63 languages at
If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. News and information is available in 63 languages at