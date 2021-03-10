SBS Punjabi

Australian PM pledges 'an open mind' about changing migration program post-COVID

SBS Punjabi

Migration program

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke says the new rules will ‘safeguard’ the Australian community. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 March 2021 at 4:50pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:40pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos, Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS

The Prime Minister says Australia will keep an open mind about changes to the country's migration program in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published 10 March 2021 at 4:50pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:40pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos, Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Australia must think about how temporary visa-holders can meet workforce shortages as Australia's economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic stalled Australia's migration program, and the net intake is expected to fall into negative levels for the first time since World War II.

Mr Morrison says the government could consider reviewing visa classes for sectors such as agriculture and hospitality, which were reliant on temporary visa-holders and have been hardest hit by travel restrictions.

Advertisement
"So all I’m saying really is that I’ve got a very open mind on this. We have tried in the past to first get Australians into these jobs, but having tried to do that with any number of incentives - and I’m sure Peter Costello remembers the things they were trying back two decades ago - it has been incredibly difficult and we have to call it as it is. And that is, when Australians won’t do the jobs, the jobs still need to be done."
Prime Minister Scott Morrison.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Source: AAP


The comments come as Australia's streak without local transmission of COVID-19 continues and more people receive vaccinations against the virus. 



Click the audio icon on the photo above to listen to the full audio feature in Punjabi

News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack