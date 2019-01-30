SBS Punjabi

Australian Sikh candidate upset over 'racial comments' on social media

Amrik Singh Thandi

Amrik Singh Thandi is contesting as an independent candidate for the upcoming by-election in the Enfield suburb in Adelaide Source: Supplied

Published 30 January 2019 at 4:09pm, updated 30 January 2019 at 4:28pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Amrik Singh Thandi is contesting as an independent candidate for the upcoming by-election in the Enfield suburb of Adelaide in South Australia. Thandi has been involved in the taxi industry for the last three decades. He is a former member of the Taxi Council and a governing member of United Sikhs of South Australia. Here he speaks to SBS Punjabi’s Preetinder Singh Grewal.

