Australian Sikh candidate upset over 'racial comments' on social media

Amrik Singh Thandi is contesting as an independent candidate for the upcoming by-election in the Enfield suburb of Adelaide in South Australia. Thandi has been involved in the taxi industry for the last three decades. He is a former member of the Taxi Council and a governing member of United Sikhs of South Australia. Here he speaks to SBS Punjabi’s Preetinder Singh Grewal.
