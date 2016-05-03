Australian Sikh men asked to remove turbans at Melbourne Metropolitan Remand Centre

A Representative image of Sikh turbans Source: Supplied
Published 3 May 2016 at 8:11pm, updated 3 May 2016 at 8:50pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
'What good are metal and chemical detectors if they can't rely on them to see through a turban?' This is the question asked by a group of Sikh men who recently had a brief trip to the Metropolitan Remand Centre at Ravenhall in Melbourne's west. The group claims that they were asked to remove their turbans for a routine security check. SBS Punjabi is also following up this story with the Ravenhall prison authorities in regards to this 'security protocol'. Preetinder Grewal reports…
Published 3 May 2016 at 8:11pm, updated 3 May 2016 at 8:50pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Share