SBS Punjabi

Australian Sikh men asked to remove turbans at Melbourne Metropolitan Remand Centre

SBS Punjabi

A Representative image of Sikh turbans

A Representative image of Sikh turbans Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 May 2016 at 8:11pm, updated 3 May 2016 at 8:50pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS

'What good are metal and chemical detectors if they can't rely on them to see through a turban?' This is the question asked by a group of Sikh men who recently had a brief trip to the Metropolitan Remand Centre at Ravenhall in Melbourne's west. The group claims that they were asked to remove their turbans for a routine security check. SBS Punjabi is also following up this story with the Ravenhall prison authorities in regards to this 'security protocol'. Preetinder Grewal reports…

Published 3 May 2016 at 8:11pm, updated 3 May 2016 at 8:50pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?