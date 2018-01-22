Australian tourist assaulted after stopping racial attack against Indian

New Zealand Police are searching for three men who assaulted an Australian tourist after he intervened in an alleged racially targeted verbal altercation.





He was checked by medical professionals following the attack and was not seriously injured.





According to Police, the man who was being racially abused has not been identified and is believed to be of Indian descent.





Police is in search for a black Mazda ute with the registration plate ABA406 in the Wanaka area in South Island.





The incident occurred at Puzzling World on Saturday afternoon.





Puzzling World is a tourist attraction Wanaka in the Queenstown area of New Zealand. It attracts around a quarter of a million people over a year.





