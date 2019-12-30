SBS Punjabi

Australian visa changes in 2020 and their impact on international students and skilled migrants

SBS Punjabi

Visa Changes

Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 31 December 2019 at 8:54am, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:51pm
By Rosemary Bolger, Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

After a tumultuous year of changes to visa rules, international students and skilled migrants are heading into 2020 facing an uncertain future. Migration agents say the effects of the latest overhaul of Australia's migration program, including the introduction of two regional visas, are just beginning to be felt. For more information listen to this audio report presented by Preetinder Singh Grewal.

Published 31 December 2019 at 8:54am, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:51pm
By Rosemary Bolger, Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Most recently, the federal government introduced two new regional visas in November as part of its promise to reduce congestion in major cities.

While the federal government announced the regional push, it is largely up to the states to implement it, as state sponsorship is required for the majority of places. 
Related article

Australia reveals details of ‘much-awaited’ new regional work visa



For successful applicants, it’s a daunting road ahead to permanent residency.

Migration agents believe potential international students who planned to settle in the same country they study would now think twice about choosing  Australia.

That story by Rosemary Bolger for SBS News, produced by Preetinder Singh Grewal for SBS Punjabi.

Also Read

Study in Australia: Visa requirement changes for international students

Australian work visas and PR pathways for skilled nurses

‘Visa overhaul’: SOL review and its implications on new visa applicants



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?