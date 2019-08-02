Australians buy 27 kg textiles per year, 23 kg end up in landfill

Published 2 August 2019 at 6:39pm, updated 5 August 2019 at 10:26am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Ruchika Talwar
Source: SBS
Around hundred billion new garments are being made each year to meet the demands of global consumers. And hardly worn clothes are piling up in the landfill. However, some are being donated to charitable second-hand shops to supply essential services for the most disadvantaged in the society. The fashion industry is one of world’s biggest polluters - producing more emissions than international flights and maritime shipping combined, according to the Nature Climate Change Journal. Australians purchase around 27 kilograms of textiles per year - 23 kilograms of those end up in landfill.
