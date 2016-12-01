Australia's First People

Gooreng Gooreng Elder Uncle Richard Johnson Source: Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Published 1 December 2016 at 11:56pm
By Preeti Mccarthy
Source: SBS
Australias First Peoples are the worlds oldest living civilization dating back some 50,000 years according to a recent genetic study by an international team of academics. Yet, many Australians know little about the history of our First Peoples. The 2014 Australian Reconciliation Barometer shows only 30 per cent of Australians consider themselves knowledgeable of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures and histories.Indigenous Australians are people of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander descent, together they form three per cent of the national population, based on the 2011 Census. The 1788 European settlement resulted in a series of discriminatory policies against the traditional owners of the land with devastating effects on their civil rights and the survival of traditions, culture and languages. Preeti McCarthy has the story.
