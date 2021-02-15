SBS Punjabi

Australia's multicultural communities welcome government funding to ensure vaccine information reaches migrants

The Morrison government has allocated 1.3 million dollars to translate and make accessible information in 60 languages. Source: SBS

Published 15 February 2021
By Julia Carr-Catzel, Biwa Kwan
Australia's multicultural communities have welcomed federal government funding to ensure COVID-19 vaccination information reaches migrants. The Morrison government has allocated 1.3 million dollars to translate and make accessible information in 60 languages, for Australians who speak languages other than English.

The first groups to receive the vaccine include the elderly, those living with co-morbidities, and people working in the aged care, disability and health sectors.

And bilingual health workers and interpreters will be involved in the vaccine rollout.

To improve access for migrant communities, the government has released a 1.3 million-dollar plan* to ensure materials are translated for Australians who speak English as a second language.

One in five people in Australia speak a language other than English.

Mr Hunt says it is important that language barriers do not impede access to the vaccine, particularly for aged care staff and elderly Australians who speak English as a second language.

$1.3 million of the funding is for the multicultural Australia communities to themselves lead their own outreach. So it's grassroots, but it's also very interestingly being designed with common themes, but appropriate messaging for each community.

To hear the full audio, please click on the audio player above. 

