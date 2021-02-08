SBS Punjabi

Busting the myths around COVID vaccines

SBS Punjabi

Kauli potofu kuhusu chanjo za COVID za mulikwa

Mwanasayansi akiwa kazini ndani ya kiwanda cha Biotech cha CSL, mjini Melbourne. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 February 2021 at 9:56am, updated 10 February 2021 at 11:56am
By Claudia Farhart
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS

The first cohort of Australians will start getting vaccinated against COVID-19 later this month. Experts at home and abroad tell us our vaccines are both safe and effective. But, despite this, many myths about the vaccines are still circulating unchecked.

Published 9 February 2021 at 9:56am, updated 10 February 2021 at 11:56am
By Claudia Farhart
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS
The first doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine are now on their way to Australia.  

Excitement for their arrival is growing - but so are the myths and misinformation surrounding the vaccine. 

We spoke to leading infectious disease physician and ANU professor Peter Collignon to debunk six of the most common myths about the vaccines. 

Advertisement
To hear the full audio, please click on the audio player above. 

 

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. 
Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.


Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.
The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages  at 
https://www.sbs.com.au/language/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
 

Other related stories

What happens after you've had two vaccinations?

Calls to make COVID-19 vaccination information accessible for all communities



Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack