SBS Punjabi

Australia's population to hit 25 million milestone

SBS Punjabi

Australia's population boom

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 August 2018 at 9:14am, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:33pm
By MP Singh, Evan Young
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australia’s population is reaching 25 million at 11:30 Tuesday night. It comes amid concerns population growth, which increased by 1.6 per cent last year, is putting pressure on infrastructure in some of Australia’s biggest cities. SBS Punjabi takes a look at what Australia might look like if its population keeps growing like this in future too.

Published 7 August 2018 at 9:14am, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:33pm
By MP Singh, Evan Young
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The most recent data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics assumes that on average, Australia's population increases by one person every 83 seconds. According to the Bureau, Australia’s population grew by 1.6 per cent over 2017. That's higher than the global population, which a United Nations report estimates grew by 1.1 per cent. Professor Nick Parr, a Professor of Demography at Macquarie University, says Australia is experiencing relatively high population growth for a country of its kind.

Australian Population
Source: SBS


World Bank data suggest most countries with high population growth are developing nations, where access to sex education and birth control is limited. The figures show the countries that experienced the highest population growth in 2017 - between 4.5 and 5 per cent - were Oman (with a 4.7 per cent increase), Bahrain (4.6%) and Nauru (4.5%). But Dr Liz Allen, a Demographer at the Australian National University Centre for Social Research and Methods, argues people too often fixate on population size and growth. She says there are other factors that need to be considered.

World population
World population day 2018 Source: SBS Tamil


Over the last three years, Australia’s overall population has grown by around 400,000 per annum.  If this trend continues, the Bureau of Statistics projects it could hit 26 million as early as 2020, 30 million in 2030 and 40 million in 2048.

Australia's 25-million milestone comes amid concerns infrastructure in some of Australia’s biggest cities, particularly in those along the east coast, is being put under pressure by the growing population. 

Dr Liz Allen says there’s plenty of room for new Australians, and migrants in particular, away from the east coast and in regional areas. She says many regional areas are looking for skilled migrants and population growth.

But keeping people in regional areas is easier said than done and, according to some, unfair.
جمعیت استرالیا به زودی بیست و پنج میلیون نفر خواهد شد
جمعیت استرالیا به زودی بیست و پنج میلیون نفر خواهد شد Source: SBS News


In July the Turnbull government said it looked at ways to bind migrants to rural areas, perhaps under visa conditions. That followed data from Home Affairs claiming one skilled migrant in every 10, after settling in regional areas, moved to a city within 18 months.  

Professor Nick Parr says Australia should be able to cope with sustained population growth for the foreseeable future, but admits it's a new situation.

Demographic researcher Mark McCrindle says better planning is the answer.

Australia has the 53rd-largest population in the world, one place behind North Korea and one place ahead of Côte d’Ivoire. Australia’s population accounts for 0.33 per cent - that’s one third of one per cent - of the world's people.

Follow SBS Punjabi on Facebook and Twitter.

READ MORE

ICC names Virat Kohli Cricketer of the Year, bestows more awards

This Aussie legend is furious at Australian media for comparing Virat Kohli with Trump

Virat Kohli named among the highest-paid athletes in the world

Virat Kohli goes after Steve Smith for 'crossing the line'

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma marry in Italy- Here are the pictures



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?