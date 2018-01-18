ICC names Virat Kohli Cricketer of the Year, bestows more awards

Available in other languages

Virat Kohli was named ICC Cricketer of the Year, the ICC ODI Player of the Year, and named Captain of both Test and ODI Teams of the Year.





In an ICC statement, Virat Kohli said, "It means a lot to win the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for becoming the ICC Cricketer of the Year 2017 and also the ICC ODI Player of the Year,” Kohli was quoted as saying in an ICC statement.





BCCI was rightfully gushing, when it announced the 'clean sweep' that the 29 year old Indian captan made at the ICC Awards today





Australian captain Steve Smith was named Test Cricketer of the Year today for his brilliant performance in the period Sep 2016 - Sep 2017.





