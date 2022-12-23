Award-winning scientist Parwinder Kaur appointed to expert panel to promote diversity in STEM

Highlights Dr Parwinder Kaur appointed to prestigious panel for the ‘Pathway to Diversity in STEM Review’

Review is part of the government’s commitment to boost diversity and increase women’s participation in STEM sectors

A self-acclaimed ‘DNA nerd’, Dr Parwinder Kaur has spent the past 16 years chasing the mysteries of the evolution of life on this planet.





The University of Western Australia’s biotechnologist hailing from a small village in Nawanshahr in the north Indian state of Punjab is now part of the Albanese government’s three-member independent panel for the ‘Pathway to Diversity in STEM Review’ that was announced earlier in November.



Dr Parwinder Kaur at SBS studios. Source: SBS / SBS Describing her reaction to the appointment, Dr Kaur said she is grateful to the government for this ‘rare’ opportunity and is determined to channelise her position to improve the representation of women and other historically underrepresented groups in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).





“Being a woman and immigrant navigating academia and industry, I have deep lived experience of the biases and invisible hurdles that are out there which we all need to work on to increase participation in STEM and retention,” she said.



Dr Parwinder Kaur at her translational research laboratory. Source: Supplied / Photo supplied by Uni WA. Announcing the review as part of the government’s commitment to boost diversity in STEM sectors, Minister for Industry and Science Ed Husic said it’s vital that all parts of the community have a chance to contribute to the country’s ambitious scientific and technological agenda.





“The Pathway to Diversity in STEM review is about helping to create equal opportunities for women and historically under-represented groups to pursue education and careers in STEM, supporting them to unlock their full potential, and bolstering Australia’s STEM skills pipeline,” Minister Husic said.





Reminiscing her personal journey and the challenges that she encountered as a migrant academic in the less traversed field for women from her background, Dr Kaur said she intends to make the pathway easier for others in her shoes.





“I’d like to invite more and more people from diverse cultural and linguistic backgrounds and all those already studying in the STEM fields, that if you have encountered challenges or have not yet found a calling or a pathway in the chosen fields, to please reach out to the panel,” Dr Kaur said in an interview with SBS Punjabi.





As part of the review panel, Dr Kaur and her fellow panellists are expected to report their findings and make recommendations to the government in late 2023.





Dr Kaur is currently the Director of DNA Zoo Australia and leads the Translational Genomics research program. She and her team use new-age technologies to bring genomic empowerment to Australia’s biodiversity, ultimately contributing to conservation efforts for threatened and endangered species.





She was also shortlisted as part of the ‘Superstars of STEM’ program in 2021.



