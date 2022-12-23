SBS Punjabi

Award-winning scientist Parwinder Kaur appointed to expert panel to promote diversity in STEM

SBS Punjabi

Members of the Diversity in STEM panel

Members of the Diversity in STEM panel, Ms Mikaela jade, Ms Sally-Ann Williams and Associate Professor Parwinder Kaur with Minister for Industry and Science Ed Husic (L to R). Credit: University of Western Australia

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 December 2022 at 2:49pm, updated 2 hours ago at 2:53pm
By Avneet Arora, Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS

Associate Professor Parwinder Kaur, a renowned biotechnologist who has made substantial contributions to the field of scientific research has added another feather to her cap. She has been appointed to the federal government’s prestigious panel formed to support diversity in Australia’s STEM sectors.

Published 23 December 2022 at 2:49pm, updated 2 hours ago at 2:53pm
By Avneet Arora, Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Dr Parwinder Kaur appointed to prestigious panel for the ‘Pathway to Diversity in STEM Review’
  • Review is part of the government’s commitment to boost diversity and increase women’s participation in STEM sectors
A self-acclaimed ‘DNA nerd’, Dr Parwinder Kaur has spent the past 16 years chasing the mysteries of the evolution of life on this planet.

The University of Western Australia’s biotechnologist hailing from a small village in Nawanshahr in the north Indian state of Punjab is now part of the Albanese government’s three-member independent panel for the ‘Pathway to Diversity in STEM Review’ that was announced earlier in November.
Dr Parwinder Kaur
Dr Parwinder Kaur at SBS studios. Source: SBS / SBS
Describing her reaction to the appointment, Dr Kaur said she is grateful to the government for this ‘rare’ opportunity and is determined to channelise her position to improve the representation of women and other historically underrepresented groups in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

“Being a woman and immigrant navigating academia and industry, I have deep lived experience of the biases and invisible hurdles that are out there which we all need to work on to increase participation in STEM and retention,” she said.
Dr Parwinder Kaur at her laboratory.
Dr Parwinder Kaur at her translational research laboratory. Source: Supplied / Photo supplied by Uni WA.
Announcing the review as part of the government’s commitment to boost diversity in STEM sectors, Minister for Industry and Science Ed Husic said it’s vital that all parts of the community have a chance to contribute to the country’s ambitious scientific and technological agenda.

“The Pathway to Diversity in STEM review is about helping to create equal opportunities for women and historically under-represented groups to pursue education and careers in STEM, supporting them to unlock their full potential, and bolstering Australia’s STEM skills pipeline,” Minister Husic said.

Reminiscing her personal journey and the challenges that she encountered as a migrant academic in the less traversed field for women from her background, Dr Kaur said she intends to make the pathway easier for others in her shoes.

“I’d like to invite more and more people from diverse cultural and linguistic backgrounds and all those already studying in the STEM fields, that if you have encountered challenges or have not yet found a calling or a pathway in the chosen fields, to please reach out to the panel,” Dr Kaur said in an interview with SBS Punjabi.

As part of the review panel, Dr Kaur and her fellow panellists are expected to report their findings and make recommendations to the government in late 2023.

Dr Kaur is currently the Director of DNA Zoo Australia and leads the Translational Genomics research program. She and her team use new-age technologies to bring genomic empowerment to Australia’s biodiversity, ultimately contributing to conservation efforts for threatened and endangered species.

She was also shortlisted as part of the ‘Superstars of STEM’ program in 2021.

Click on the audio icon at the top of the page to listen to this interview in Punjabi.
Also Read

‘Huge honour’: Indian-origin scientist selected among Australia's 60 Superstars of STEM

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PENNY WONG CHINA VISIT

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 22 December 2022

News

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਇਮਰਾਨ ਖਾਨ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਅਤੇ ਖੈਬਰ ਪਖਤੂਨਖਵਾ ਵਿਧਾਨ ਸਭਾ ਭੰਗ ਕਰਨ ਬਾਰੇ ਐਲਾਨ

Carly Bishop (L) and Phoebe Tough (SBS).jpg

New NDIS living options offer potential win-wins

A man wearing a suit speaking while seated.

Citizenship ceremonies can now happen 'around' Australia Day