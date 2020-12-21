‘Huge honour’: Indian-origin scientist selected among Australia's 60 Superstars of STEM

A biotechnologist from The University of Western Australia who maps genomes of threatened animals to support Australian biodiversity and conservation has been shortlisted as one of Australia’s ‘Superstar of STEM’.





Associate Professor Parwinder Kaur who leads DNA Zoo Australia at UWA’s School of Agriculture and Environment, aims to save endangered species by understanding their DNA.





In an interview with SBS Punjabi, Ms Kaur said she was humbled to be recognised among 60 brilliant women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).





Advertisement

“This is a great superstar honour to be among the top 60 women scientists in Australia. I am sure this recognition will help me put my career into the spotlight as an expert in my chosen field.





“I am also very thankful to Science & Technology Australia who have given me this excellent opportunity to propel and establish in the field of scientific research,” said Ms Kaur. Australia’s newest Superstars of STEM – picture collage of 60 women scientists from science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Source: Supplied





Associate Professor Kaur believes female scientists bring an entirely different and interesting perspective to the field of science.





“Emotional intelligence comes quite naturally to females, and it’s becoming more and more important as we head towards the next technological revolution.”





It's high time that female students must be encouraged to find their professional niche in STEM disciplines.

“As per the 2018-19 stats available from year 9 and 10 students, only 50 per cent of girls consider a career in STEM disciplines, compared to 87 per cent of boys.





“We need to eliminate this difference, which is why it’s incredibly important to encourage more young women to pursue a career in STEM fields,” said Ms Kaur.





She joins two other UWA researchers who have also been named as national superstars – Dr Jessica Buck, from UWA’s Centre for Child Health Research and Telethon Kids Institute, and Dr Sabine Bellstedt, from the UWA node of the International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research (ICRAR). Dr Parwinder Kaur at her translational research laboratory. Source: Photo supplied by Uni WA.





Science and Technology Australia (STA)- a peak technology body wants to break through gender stereotypes and encourage more women to consider science, technology, engineering and mathematics degrees through its ‘Superstars of STEM’ program.





STA’s Chief Executive Officer Misha Schubert said the program has given women in STEM stronger skills and confidence to step into expert commentary roles in the media.





Women are still seriously under-represented in STEM leadership roles.

“The Superstars of STEM program sets out to smash stereotypes of what a scientist, technologist, engineer or mathematician look like – these powerful role models show girls that STEM is for them,” she said.





Ms Schubert added that it has become more imperative than ever to recognise women in these fields in the wake of the challenges being induced by the COVID-19 pandemic.





“Sustaining this type of program for the long-term is more important than ever amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic on women in the STEM workforce,” she added.











Associate Professor Kaur heads an innovative Translational Genomics research program at the University of WA where she leads a research group that aims to translate fundamental science into ready-to-use solutions across the medical and agricultural sectors.





Dr Kaur has been working on various research projects, including the one that aims to develop diagnostic tests for COVID-19 through her DNA Zoo collaborative work.

She mentioned that a part of her work is a global initiative that analyses DNA from different species to help researchers, leaders and policymakers better understand species through their DNA as well as threats to their survival.





“It is also currently being used for COVID-19 research . We are hopeful that we can potentially use this genomic information, both for the diagnostic testing of patients and to enable a better understanding of the virus.





“I am hopeful that our research would be vital in designing new treatments and can also potentially transform the way we manage this infectious disease in the future.”





Besides her breakthrough achievements in the field, Ms Kaur has also co-authored more than 50 publications in leading peer-reviewed journals and is currently supervising five doctorate students. Dr Kaur leads a research group that aims to translate fundamental science into ready-to-use solutions across the medical and agricultural sectors. Source: Supplied





Announcing the 60 superstars, Minister for Industry, Science and Technology Karen Andrews said the program upends the adage ‘you can’t be what you can’t see’ by increasing the visibility of women in STEM and encouraging girls and young women to aspire to an exciting STEM career.





“With STEM skills crucial to driving innovation and playing a significant role in preparing people for the jobs of the future, it’s essential that all Australians have the opportunity to participate in these fields,” Ms Andrews said in a statement.





Supported by the Australian Government’s Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources, these next 60 Superstars of STEM will participate in the program in 2021 and 2022.





Click on this audio icon to listen to a conversation with Ms Kaur, who talks about her scientific research, her connections with Punjab Agriculture University and common challenges faced in the field of scientific research.





To listen to the full interview with Dr Kaur, click here or on the player at the top of the page.





LISTEN TO ‘Huge honour’: Indian-origin scientist selected among Australia's 60 Superstars of STEM SBS Punjabi 21/12/2020 22:00 Play







Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .





