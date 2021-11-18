Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor's unconventional love story to hit theatres on 10 December

A sizzling mix of comedy and emotion, 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' is a love story that transpires between a cross-functional athlete played by Ayushmann and a trans woman portrayed by Vaani.





The unconventional romantic drama written by Supratik Sen and Tushar Paranjape is set to release on 10 December.





In other news, John Abraham-Divya Khosla Kumar starrer 'Satyameva Jayate 2' will release on 26 November.





