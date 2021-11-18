SBS Punjabi

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor's unconventional love story to hit theatres on 10 December

Ayushmann

'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' to release on 10 December. Source: Twitter

Published 18 November 2021 at 4:53pm
By MP Singh
Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor will be seen in a progressive romantic drama 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui,' helmed by director Abhishek Kapoor. This and more in our weekly news update from the world of the silver screen.

A sizzling mix of comedy and emotion, 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' is a love story that transpires between a cross-functional athlete played by Ayushmann and a trans woman portrayed by Vaani.

The unconventional romantic drama written by Supratik Sen and Tushar Paranjape is set to release on 10 December.

In other news, John Abraham-Divya Khosla Kumar starrer 'Satyameva Jayate 2' will release on 26 November.

Click on the player above to listen to this update in Punjabi.

