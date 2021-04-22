SBS Punjabi

Bollywood Gupshup: Akshay Kumar to replace Kartik Aaryan in Karan Johar's 'Dostana 2'

Akshay Kumar to join 'Dostana 2' star cast on Karan Johar’s request: Report Source: Twitter

Published 22 April 2021 at 11:30am
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
After Kartik Aryan was dropped from 'Dostana 2', media reports claim that Dharma Productions has requested Akshay Kumar to join the film's cast. Tune into our weekly segment to know what's the latest in the world of films and music.

After Kartik Aaryan's exit from 'Dostana 2' following "creative differences", reports are now rife that filmmaker Karan Johar has asked Akshay Kumar to replace him as the film's lead and save them from incurring any further losses.

In other news, Anil Sharma, the director of 'Apne 2' starring the Deols- Dharmendra, Sunny, and Bobby has announced that they have postponed the film's shooting in April owing to Dharmendra's ill health and the massive surge in coronavirus cases in the country.

 

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

