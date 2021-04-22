Bollywood Gupshup: Akshay Kumar to replace Kartik Aaryan in Karan Johar's 'Dostana 2'

After Kartik Aaryan's exit from 'Dostana 2' following "creative differences", reports are now rife that filmmaker Karan Johar has asked Akshay Kumar to replace him as the film's lead and save them from incurring any further losses.





In other news, Anil Sharma, the director of 'Apne 2' starring the Deols- Dharmendra, Sunny, and Bobby has announced that they have postponed the film's shooting in April owing to Dharmendra's ill health and the massive surge in coronavirus cases in the country.











Advertisement

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









