Varun Dhawan to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal this month

According to reports, the couple will get married in a private ceremony, with close friends and family members in attendance.





In other news, Bollywood's rising star Rakul Preet Singh who is shooting for the Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan starter, MayDay shared a video on her Instagram handle, where she is seen cycling a distance of 12 km in the midst of the film's shooting.





Advertisement







Actress Alia Bhatt is making a robust return to the movie world with her special appearance in a 1960’s story of Gangubai Kathiawaad. The biopic is being helmed by none other than Sanjay Leela Bhansali.





Meanwhile, a film is being made covering magician Shankar Samrat’s long magical journey of 45 years, along with his magic shows. The film, ‘Jadu Meri Nazar’ will be produced under the banner of Hariraj Films.





To hear the full audio, please click on the audio player above.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









