SBS Punjabi

Varun Dhawan to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal this month

SBS Punjabi

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal will tie the knot this Sunday, confirms his uncle Anil Dhawan. Source: Instagram/Varun Dhawan

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 January 2021 at 5:22pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS

Actor Varun Dhawan is reportedly set to marry his girlfriend, Natasha Dalal on Sunday. The couple will tie the knot on Sunday at Alibaug, a coastal town in the western Indian state of Maharashtra. This and much more in our weekly segment - Bollywood Gupshup.

Published 21 January 2021 at 5:22pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS
According to reports, the couple will get married in a private ceremony, with close friends and family members in attendance. 

In other news, Bollywood's rising star Rakul Preet Singh who is shooting for the Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan starter, MayDay shared a video on her Instagram handle, where she is seen cycling a distance of 12 km in the midst of the film's shooting.

Advertisement


Actress Alia Bhatt is making a robust return to the movie world with her special appearance in a 1960’s story of Gangubai Kathiawaad. The biopic is being helmed by none other than Sanjay Leela Bhansali. 

Meanwhile, a film is being made covering magician Shankar Samrat’s long magical journey of 45 years, along with his magic shows. The film, ‘Jadu Meri Nazar’ will be produced under the banner of Hariraj Films.

To hear the full audio, please click on the audio player above. 

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
 

Also Listen

Bollywood Gupshup: Kanika Kapoor’s Jugni 2.0 is smashing records

Bollywood Gupshup: Hardy Sandhu and Sargun Mehta pair-up for Punjabi song ‘Titliaan’



Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack