Baba Najmi's masterpiece of Punjabi poetry: 'Akhran Wich Samunder'

This edition of Kitab Di Parchol is very special.





Baba Najmi, known for his fiery, revolutionary and inspiring Punjabi poetry, has carved a niche for himself in the hearts and minds of those who love and serve the language.





SBS Punjabi prides itself as one of these and hence we review Baba Najmi's book, Akhran Wich Samunder , poems from which have become the catchphrases of promoting Punjabi literature.





To listen to this feature in Punjabi, click on the player at the top of the page.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.











