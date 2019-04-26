SBS Punjabi

Baba Najmi's masterpiece of Punjabi poetry: 'Akhran Wich Samunder'

SBS Punjabi

bn

'Akhran Wich Samunder' by Baba Najmi. Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 April 2019 at 7:16pm, updated 26 April 2019 at 7:21pm
By Masood Mallhi
Source: SBS

In our fortnightly literary series, we review a collection of poems by one of the luminaries of contemporary Punjabi poetry, Baba Najmi, who is known for the fire that burns from his pen.

Published 26 April 2019 at 7:16pm, updated 26 April 2019 at 7:21pm
By Masood Mallhi
Source: SBS
This edition of Kitab Di Parchol is very special. 

Baba Najmi, known for his fiery, revolutionary and inspiring Punjabi poetry, has carved a niche for himself in the hearts and minds of those who love and serve the language.

SBS Punjabi prides itself as one of these and hence we review Baba Najmi's book, Akhran Wich Samunder, poems from which have become the catchphrases of promoting Punjabi literature.

To listen to this feature in Punjabi, click on the player at the top of the page.

Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related stories

Baba Najmi: Pakistan’s Punjabi poet with a bleeding heart

Akram Sheikh's 'Pathar Wich Akh' gives ghazal a new mood

Abdul Kareem Qudsi: Pakistani Punjabi poet inspired by Shiv Kumar Batalvi



 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?