Be a real hero | Donate blood today

Donate blood and save three lives - Request a blood, plasma or platelet donation appointment online or call ARCBS on 13 14 95. To find out more about donating blood, visit donateblood.com.au





Donating blood only takes an hour of your time, but it could change someone's life.





If you are between 16 and 70 years old and healthy, you may be able to give blood.





Your generous donation could save someone who is - battling cancer or other serious medical conditions; recovering from surgery or an accident; pregnant or giving birth.





Rajveer Singh at SBS Melbourne Studio. Source: Photo by Preetinder Grewal















