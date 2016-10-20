‘Health, Nutrition and Lifestyle’ - Life of A Champion Bodybuilder

Daljeet was born in Patiala, India and then moved to Australia in 2005 as an international student.





He started his health and fitness journey about a year ago and is relatively new to the world of bodybuilding.





Recently, Daljeet won third place in bodybuilding physique category in his first ever participation at a professional level.





The championship was held in Melbourne under the banner of International Natural Bodybuilding Association (INBA).





“I competed in Physique category, which has height but not weight as a major consideration,” said Daljeet who is equally proud for his cousin Gagan Rehal who was placed second in fitness category.





“It was an amazing victory. We were first timers. This achievement means a lot to us." Daljeet at INBA victory stand Source: Supplied





With an initial encouragement from his cousin Gagan Rehal, friend Sukh Sidhu and mentor Kamal Kahma, he decided to put the hard work into good use and started competing at a professional level.





“Both me and my cousin were fortunate enough to get a place in top three in our very first competition at the INBA competition in Melbourne,” he mentioned.





“My respect to Jimmy Riseabovefitness Recinos who helped may bodybuilders not only to stay fit and but to achieve desired results.”





“Now I wish to compete at higher level. I am planning to compete in WFF federation or pro qualifying event with INBA.” Daljeet with his family and friends Source: Supplied





“I am a Chef by profession. A few years back, I weighed around 106kg. I never thought I was unfit. But there was something that made me uncomfortable, may be a lack of confidence, a reason why I always wanted to tone my body,” said Daljeet.





“I owe to bodybuilding. It gave me confidence, and everything changed thereafter. I tamed myself to discipline, and got results. Health wise it is a big boost.”





“I took nutrition seriously, and once I had a proper gym routine, I wanted to compete. But I must mention that professional bodybuilding and staying fit are two different things.”





Bodybuilder Sukh Sidhu





Sukh secured 1st place at 2015 Kahma Classics, Melbourne. It was Sukh’s first ever participation at a professional level.





After this initial boost, Sukh competed at ANBC, Melbourne based bodybuilding competition and secured 2nd place in the fitness category.





“In my early life, I was very skinny, weighed only 45kg. People used to tease me. I had two options either to get irritated or to fight back with a strong body. I opted the second one and here I am,” said Sukh confidentially in his interview with SBS Punjabi’s Preetinder Grewal.





Sukh Sidhu at SBS Studios, Melbourne Source: Supplied





Daljeet Rehal at SBS Studios, Melbourne Source: Supplied



