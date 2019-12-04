SBS Punjabi

Bearded, bespectacled Aamir Khan seeks blessings at the Golden Temple

SBS Punjabi

Bollywood News

Source: Harpreet Kaur

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 December 2019 at 7:41am, updated 5 December 2019 at 10:55am
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS

As part of his ongoing tour of Punjab to shoot for the movie Laal Singh Chaddha, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan visited Darbar Sahib in Amritsar to seek blessings. Co-star Kareena Kapoor did the same yesterday, on December 4.

Published 5 December 2019 at 7:41am, updated 5 December 2019 at 10:55am
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS
In this week's Bollywood Gupshup, hear about these stories and more:

A bearded and bespectacled Aamir Khan took some time off shooting to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar earlier this week.

The 54-year-old megastar, known as Mr Perfectionist in Bollywood, is now generally seen in his avatar as Laal Singh Chaddha for his upcoming movie with the same name. Aamir co-stars with Kareena Kapoor Khan, and the film is said to be based on Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump.

Aamir Khan's co star in Laal Singh Chaddha also paid obeisance at the Golden Temple, Amritsar
Aamir Khan's co star in Laal Singh Chaddha also paid obeisance at the Golden Temple, Amritsar Source: Twitter


Book on Sridevi has been released in Delhi by actress Deepika Padukone;

The title of the book is 'Sridevi - the Eternal Screen Goddess'.

Late Sridevi's husband and renowned filmmaker Bonnie Kapoor was present, who was so overwhelmed at the book release that he broke down.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Other related stories

Aamir Khan seeks blessings at a gurudwara in Punjab for Laal Singh Chaddha

Bollywood Gupshup: Deepika and Ranveer to star in 83

Bollywood Gupshup: Alia Bhatt trolled for People’s Choice 2019 Most Inspiring Asian Woman Award nomination



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?