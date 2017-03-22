Being Bhagat Singh- An idol or an ideology?

Bhagat Singh is also known as "Shaheed (Martyr) Bhagat Singh". His identity has been twisted and turned by every opportunistic political group to suit their ends. Even Bollywood movies have failed to do justice to the man's vision. Socialism and secularism were perhaps Shaheed-e-Azam's most important contributions to the Indian freedom struggle. It was particularly contextual as Bhagat Singh understood that British imperialism thrived on divide and rule, by fomenting tensions between Hindus and Muslims. Bhagat Singh removed his beard, forbidden by his religion, as he did not want to be confined to a community.



