Being Bhagat Singh- An idol or an ideology?

Bhagat Singh is also known as "Shaheed (Martyr) Bhagat Singh". His identity has been twisted and turned by every opportunistic political group to suit their ends. Even Bollywood movies have failed to do justice to the man's vision. Socialism and secularism were perhaps Shaheed-e-Azam's most important contributions to the Indian freedom struggle. It was particularly contextual as Bhagat Singh understood that British imperialism thrived on divide and rule, by fomenting tensions between Hindus and Muslims. Bhagat Singh removed his beard, forbidden by his religion, as he did not want to be confined to a community.
Published 22 March 2017 at 7:41pm, updated 23 March 2017 at 12:13pm
By Gautam Kapil
A series of events are being organised on the martyrdom day of Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh along with freedom fighters Sukhdev and Rajguru on March 23.However, in the absence of idealism and understanding of Indian situation, revolutionaries like Bhagat Singh are grossly under evaluated and misrepresented.
