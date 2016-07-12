Benifits of Bilingualism

SBS Punjabi

Bilingual Speaker Source: Getty Images

Published 12 July 2016 at 5:51pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Australia's diverse population speaks over 300 languages - making it one of the most multilingual countries in the world.Yet experts warn we could face a crisis in foreign language education with a monocultural mindset of "English is enough". This mentality is turning multilingual students into monolingual English speakers, while native English speakers struggle to acquire a second language in the school system. Preeti McCarthy reports.

