BHP’s Sikh VP credits Guru Nanak’s teachings for success

Rashpal Singh Bhatti was recently awarded in Melbourne. Source: SBS Punjabi

Published 20 February 2019 at 11:20am, updated 20 February 2019 at 12:44pm
By Manpreet K Singh
SBS

Mr Bhatti says he has never experienced racism despite coming from an ethnic and migrant background.

Amongst Australia’s top global corporate giants is BHP Billiton, which is perhaps its most famous multinational company employing around 70,000 people the world over. Amongst its top global heads is a Sikh, Rashpal Singh Bhatti who is based in Singapore.

He was recently in BHP's headquarters in Melbourne to receive the Second Runner Up Sustainability Leadership Award of the year from his employer.

Talking to SBS Punjabi, Mr Bhatti says it is believed that in the corporate world is a ruthless place where there is cut-throat competition and excellence can often get outpaced by nepotism or incompetence. “But, due to my firm belief in the teachings of Guru Nanak, I have been able to remain unaffected by such vices and scaled heights in a globally-renowned corporate giant. We just need to do what is our control. We can’t be bothered about how others are moving up in life,” says Mr Bhatti who was born in Britain to parents who moved there from Africa. Despite his geographical distance from Punjab, his Punjabi is flawless.

He also talks about how he was lucky to have escaped any unpleasant experiences of racism in his long corporate career.

To listen to this interview in Punjabi, click on the player at the top of the page.

