UK’s first lecturer of Sikh studies honoured with OBE

Amongst the 1,148 British citizens conferred with the Queen’s New Year’s Honours, features the first lecturer to teach the first ever university course on Sikhism in the UK. Meet Dr. Jagbir Jhutti-Johal.





A senior lecturer in the Department of Theology and Religious Studies at the University of Birmingham, Dr. Jhutti-Johal has been honoured with the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for her services to higher education, faith communities and the voluntary sector.





Armed with a D. Phil from the prestigious Oxford University, Dr. Jhutti-Johal has been teaching the history and culture of Sikhism to undergraduate, graduate and post-graduate students in the University of Birmingham. It is the first university in the UK to have a course on Sikhism.





For this honour, Dr Jhutti-Johal gives credit to the “leap of faith” her parents took and supported her decision to pursue anthropology. “Mummy and daddy, unlike most parents from the British-Indian community, didn’t push me into courses like law, medicine, dentistry and pharmacy, where children of Indian migrants usually flock,” she said while talking to SBS Punjabi . “I had to travel to Punjab for my research on Sikhism. I want my work to bring together people of all faith communities because I have found that there basic values of all religions are love, kindness, compassion and tolerance. We need to find ways to live peacefully with everyone,” she adds.





One of her students who, despite being from a non-Sikh background, has espoused the tenets of Sikhism very well in his work in the local government sector. “Despite being a non-Sikh my student has strong belief in the message of Guru Nanak: naam japna (meditation), kirt karna (hard work) and wand chhakna (sharing with the community). Now people of the area have high respect for Sikh doing charity work for the homeless in the area where he work,” Dr Jhutti-Johal mentions with pride while talking about her student.





Apart from her academic pursuits, Dr Jhutti-Johal sits on the board of the European Society for Intercultural Theology and Interreligious Studies.





