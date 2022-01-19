Big boss fame Jasmin Bhasin and Gippy Grewal’s ‘Honeymoon’ is spoilt by their families

Big boss contestant Jasmin Bhasin is now going to try her luck in Punjabi movies. She will debut with Gippy Grewal in the movie Honeymoon.





Biopic on unknown facts of Kapil Sharma’s life is on the way





Most of us know Kapil Sharma’s life as a comedian which is portrayed on the TV screen. But there are many inner facts that will be made public in the new movie on his life that is produced by the famous director Mrigdeep Singh Lamba.





Famous Bollywood heartthrob Govida is now trying his luck with singing. He has recently produced yet another musical album Hallo which is doing rounds on social media.





