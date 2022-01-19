SBS Punjabi

Big boss fame Jasmin Bhasin and Gippy Grewal’s ‘Honeymoon’ is spoilt by their families

Published 20 January 2022 at 10:48am
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Big boss contestant Jasmeen Bhasin is going to make her Punjabi films debut with Gippy Grewal in the upcoming comedy film Honeymoon which eventually becomes a family holiday.

Biopic on unknown facts of Kapil Sharma’s life is on the way

Most of us know Kapil Sharma’s life as a comedian which is portrayed on the TV screen. But there are many inner facts that will be made public in the new movie on his life that is produced by the famous director Mrigdeep Singh Lamba.

Famous Bollywood heartthrob Govida is now trying his luck with singing. He has recently produced yet another musical album Hallo which is doing rounds on social media.

Listen to the audio by clicking on 'Speaker' in the photo above.

