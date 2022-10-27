SBS Punjabi

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

SBS Punjabi

Honeymoon.jpg

Gippy Grewal and Jasmine Bhasin in Honeymoon Credit: Harpreet Kaur

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 October 2022 at 2:46pm, updated an hour ago at 11:12am
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS

Gippy Grewal has teamed up with Jasmin Bhasin in a newly released Punjabi movie, Honeymoon. Unaware of what a honeymoon is, a family joins a newlywed couple on a crazy roller-coaster ride to create chaos, humour and rib-tickling comedy. To know more about the upcoming movies and songs, listen to our weekly news bulletin from Bollywood.

Published 27 October 2022 at 2:46pm, updated an hour ago at 11:12am
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS
READ MORE

Bollywood Gupshup: Sidhu Moosewala's YouTube account gets Diamond Play Button

Bollywood Gupshup: Amir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha ranks among top ten films on Netflix

Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack

Newly elected MPs pose for photographs during a new Members' Seminar in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra.

The barriers faced by people from migrant communities entering politics