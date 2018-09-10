SBS Punjabi

Big Boss may bring comedy tarka with Pammi Aunty

SBS Punjabi

Pummy Aunti

Comedian Pummy Aunti may have her famous tarka in Big Boss next series. Source: Harpreet Kaur

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 September 2018 at 4:39pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS

Bollywood Gupshup with Harpreet Kaur has latest from Film Nagri, Mumbai.

Published 10 September 2018 at 4:39pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS
Ranbir and Alia "maybe" getting married very soon. With their relationship developing, families of both sides are getting serious but neither Ranbir nor Alia have made any comments on their marriage yet.

Amitabh Bachchan says he is scared of working with new talents like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma.

After successful comedy and family movies, Kajol now wants to do an action movie.

Akshay’s GOLD becomes first Bollywood movie to be released in Saudi Arabia.

Big Boss may have comedy tarka with Pammi Aunty.

Follow SBS Punjabi on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


 
More from SBS Punjabi

Over 2 million Australians experience mental health difficulties at work

Settlement Guide: How to get mental health support in Australia?

Mental Health issues are on the rise amongst Punjabis, especially international students

Depression during pregnancy effects 1 in 10 women: here is what you can do

Expert reveals the best ways to tackle post natal depression



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?