'Big risk': Thunderstorm asthma must be taken seriously says Dr Shakir

Anyone can suffer from thunderstorm asthma, says Pakistan-born Dr Shakir who has been dealing with patients with respiratory concerns for the past many years.





Speaking to SBS Punjabi, the health professional advised community members to take this condition seriously.





Highlights:





Anyone can suffer from thunderstorm asthma, even if a person has never experienced any asthma before

"Those who are allergic to grass pollen are more likely to be at risk," says Dr Shakir

In 2016, ten people died, and over 3000 were admitted in the emergency departments of hospitals in Victoria

What exactly is thunderstorm asthma?





Dr Shakir explains that thunderstorm asthma is a type of asthma triggered by a particular type of thunderstorm when high amounts of grass pollen are in the air.





“Just like other types of asthma which are triggered due to dust and viral infections, thunderstorm asthma is triggered due to high level of pollen in the air," he says.





"The condition becomes serious with the combination of stormy weather and pollen."





Pollen counts in parts of Victoria may be high on Friday, authorities say. (AAP) Source: AAP, SBS





How dangerous is thunderstorm asthma?





Thunderstorm asthma can happen to anyone, even if a person has never presented asthmatic symptoms," Dr Shakir says.





“In some cases, it can be life-threatening too. In 2016 alone when it was discovered in Victoria, ten people lost their lives, and over 3000 were admitted in the emergency departments of hospitals due to its severity”.





Is it seasonal?





Thunderstorm asthma becomes most active during the spring/summer seasons.





"From September to December, the pollen count in the air is too high. And this is the time when this attacks many people," Dr Shakir says.





Which parts of Australia is it most prevalent?





Thunderstorm asthma is mostly prevalent in areas that have ryegrass. Most parts of Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland and border areas of South Australia have high volumes of dry grass which is the main cause of this type of asthma.





Symptoms:





"The symptoms of thunderstorm asthma are almost the same as that of other types of asthma," Dr Shakir says.





Here are four major symptoms:





a person has difficulty in breathing

a person can have congestion in the chest

there is a whistling sound while breathing

a person can have continuous attacks of cough

Dr Shakir says the condition affects people who get asthma and seasonal hay fever, or those with hay fever who have never had asthma and can also affect those with past asthma or unrecognised asthma.





People who are experiencing any of these symptoms should seek medical advice immediately and call triple zero.





Precautions:





Dr Shakir advises that people should follow these precautions for protecting themselves during the pollen season:





If you have hay fever and asthma, recognise that you could be at risk, speak to your doctor and chalk out a preventive strategy.





Be wary of thunderstorm asthma warnings in your local area.





Manage your hay fever with antihistamines and nasal sprays to keep symptoms under control.





Where to get help and support?





"You can download apps that provide daily pollen count and avoid going out as much as possible," advises Dr Shakir.





He reiterates that people who suffer from breathing difficulty or other symptoms must seek immediate medical help.





Visit betterhealth.vic.gov.au for more information.





Disclaimer: All of the content provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute the providing of medical advice.





To hear the full audio, please click on the audio player above.





