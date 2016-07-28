SBS Punjabi

Bill Sowry: Giving the gift of sight 'to those who don't need to be blind'

Bill Sowry doing his push ups as Acting chief of Australian Army, Gen Gus McLachlan keeps count

Bill Sowry doing his push ups as Acting chief of Australian Army, Gen Gus McLachlan keeps count

Published 28 July 2016 at 6:36pm, updated 28 July 2016 at 9:49pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Through his latest PUFF challenge, Bill Sowry has raised over $11,000 AUD for the Fred Hollows Foundation - enough to support an outreach clinic in Nepal.

Over the 23 days of the Tour de France, an ex-Australian army serviceman Bill Sowry completed 15,000 pushups, in a passionate bid to raise money for the Fred Hollows Foundation. In Bill's words, so many people in the Indian subcontinent don't need to be blind, but are losing their eyesight to preventable causes.

 
Bill Sowry completing his pushups in the snow
Bill Sowry completing his pushups in the snow


Bill completed an average of 850 pushups a day, and on many occasions, was joined by celebrities who kept count for him - including the Governor General Sir Peter Cosgrove, former Prime Minister Toby Abbott and his wife Mar, the Chief Election Commissioner Tom Rogers and Acting Chief of Australian Army Gen Gus Mclachlan.

 
Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott and his wife Margie keeping count
Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott and his wife Margie keeping count


Here is a special interview with Bill Sowry, on the completion of his second PUFF challenge - Pushups for Fred Hollows Foundation

Governor General Sir Peter Cosrove keeping count of Bill's push ups
Governor General Sir Peter Cosrove keeping count of Bill's push ups


