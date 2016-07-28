Bill Sowry: Giving the gift of sight 'to those who don't need to be blind'

Over the 23 days of the Tour de France, an ex-Australian army serviceman Bill Sowry completed 15,000 pushups, in a passionate bid to raise money for the Fred Hollows Foundation. In Bill's words, so many people in the Indian subcontinent don't need to be blind, but are losing their eyesight to preventable causes.





Bill Sowry completing his pushups in the snow Source: Supplied





Bill completed an average of 850 pushups a day, and on many occasions, was joined by celebrities who kept count for him - including the Governor General Sir Peter Cosgrove, former Prime Minister Toby Abbott and his wife Mar, the Chief Election Commissioner Tom Rogers and Acting Chief of Australian Army Gen Gus Mclachlan.





Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott and his wife Margie keeping count Source: Supplied





Here is a special interview with Bill Sowry, on the completion of his second PUFF challenge - Pushups for Fred Hollows Foundation



