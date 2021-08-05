Binnu Dhillon's 'Jinne Jamme Saare Nikamme' to hit the theatres on 22 October

As COVID restrictions ease, filmmakers are announcing the release date of their films. The latest to join the ranks is a Punjabi comedy film starring Binnu Dhillon.





Announcing the release of the film, Mr Dhillon said: "As an actor, we put our best in every project we associate with. However, the pandemic made things difficult for all of us, but with the Almighty's grace, 'Jinne Jamme Saarey Nikamme' is ready to hit the screens."





In other news from B-town, Sidharth Malhotra’s upcoming film, 'SherShaah', will be released on OTT platforms on 12 August. Directed by Vishnuvardhan, the film traces the life journey of Param Vir Chakra awardee and army captain Vikram Batra.





