Binnu Dhillon's 'Jinne Jamme Saare Nikamme' to hit the theatres on 22 October

Punjabi actor Binnu Dhillon in a still from a movie. Source: Facebook/Binnu Dhillon

Published 5 August 2021 at 3:53pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS

The Punjabi comedy film 'Jinne Jamme Saare Nikamme' is slated to hit the theatres in October. The movie directed by Kenny Chhabra also features Jaswinder Bhalla, Seema Kaushal and Pukhraj Bhalla in lead roles. This and more in our weekly news update from the world of cinema and music.

As COVID restrictions ease, filmmakers are announcing the release date of their films. The latest to join the ranks is a Punjabi comedy film starring Binnu Dhillon.

Announcing the release of the film, Mr Dhillon said: "As an actor, we put our best in every project we associate with. However, the pandemic made things difficult for all of us, but with the Almighty's grace, 'Jinne Jamme Saarey Nikamme' is ready to hit the screens."

In other news from B-town, Sidharth Malhotra’s upcoming film, 'SherShaah', will be released on OTT platforms on 12 August. Directed by Vishnuvardhan, the film traces the life journey of Param Vir Chakra awardee and army captain Vikram Batra.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this update in Punjabi.

