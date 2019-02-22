Birinder Singh wins NZ national title for best moustaches

Know the full story:
Birinder Singh with one of the participants at the New Zealand Beard and Moustache Competition. Source: Supplied
Published 22 February 2019 at 3:32pm, updated 22 February 2019 at 5:14pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Birinder Singh’s cuddly, prickly and twirled moustaches have finally found the recognition it deserved when he was crowned national champion at the New Zealand Beard and Moustache Competition held at Auckland.
