Black magic and faith-healer advertisements on the rise in Australia’s ethnic media

Black magic, occult and other faith-healer advertisements are on the rise in ethnic media.





Many Australian Indian newspapers offer paid spaces for the promotion of these services.





Manjit Boparai, who is a Brisbane-based Indian community representative, told SBS Punjabi that often these advertisements serve as a trap to squeeze money out of vulnerable people.





“This is a scam which people must be aware of. They should understand that they are on the verge of losing their hard-earned money,” he said.





“We know that every person has some problem in life – it could be health-related, visa matters, financial, social and/or family matters. These schemes take advantage of people at a psychological level, where fear takes control of their minds, and hence they succumb to these scams.” Manjit Boparai runs a Punjabi newspaper in Australia. Source: Supplied





In order to test the modus operandi of these faith healers, an SBS journalist rang one of the phone numbers provided in a Melbourne-based Indian newspaper and mentioned having visa problems.





This is how the discussion with a ‘Peer Baba’, who may be living somewhere in India went:





Journalist: Baba Ji, I have a problem; I am living in Australia from the last 10 years but still struggling to get permanent residency.





‘Peer Baba’: Don’t worry bacha [child], I have a solution to all your problems. Tell me your name, date of birth and passport number.





The journalist provided some ‘details’ and ‘Peer Baba’ asked for $1000 transferred through a money transfer service to do a special ceremony to take away his ‘bad omens’.





He said that he will perform ‘a special ritual on a full-moon night in a graveyard with goat’s blood’* and within one month he should hear the good news of permanent residency. Advertisement shown for representation purpose only. Source: Supplied





SBS Punjabi is aware that these advertisements are also run on Indian television channels and can often be spotted on various streaming platforms like YouTube, Facebook and some other websites.





Moreover, it is not just through media, as there are other avenues like word-of-mouth testimonials and community-based suggestions which help them propagate.





Nav Sarkaria who lives in Melbourne’s southeast said that he along with some other young migrants from the Indian-subcontinent have a ‘tendency’ to fall prey to these schemes - “Tell me who doesn’t want to lead a healthy, prosperous and promising life?” he asks.





Mr Sarkaria had the first-hand experience of dealing with such a situation recently when his own family members wanted treatment for his terminally ill father through a ‘faith-healing ritual’.





“My father got paralysed after he suffered from a brain stroke during his short visit to Melbourne in 2010,” he said.





“The family had to deal with a lot of pressure from our well-wishers who convinced us to try something other than the routine medicine, so we did this ritual.” Nav Sarkaria runs a Melbourne-based transport company. Source: Supplied





Mr Sarkaria said that he still regrets that he was not in a position to go against the decision made by his family members.





“I feel my father’s treatment got delayed just for this reason. I really wish we could have focused on allopathy and other standard medicinal procedures,” he said.





Mr Sarkaria says his family is still confused if ‘things’ would have been different, but sadly, his father’s health has shown no improvement till date.





Click this audio link to listen to Nav Sarkaria's full interview:





LISTEN TO Melbourne man shares his real-life experiences of dealing with ‘fake’ babas and faith-healers SBS Punjabi 15/10/2019 13:29 Play







Mr Boparai holds ‘grave’ concerns over the growing number of supernatural, unscientific and astrology-based advertisements in the ethnic media outlets.





“I have always opposed this trend as it puts people at risk. But sadly, there are many Indian newspapers that have no policy or philosophy in this regard, and for them, I feel it is all about revenue and running a sustainable business,” he said.





Mr Boparai said that he is aware that print media is ‘self-regulated’ in Australia.





“Since there is no regulator, it is up to the individual media entities what they want to promote and advertise through their own platforms,” he said.





“I wonder how the government can allow these schemes that are being used to inflict harm and adverse actions within societies.” Cover pages of Manjit Boparai’s books written to 'expose' astrology. Source: Supplied





Mr Boparai said these schemes often take advantage of the vulnerability of young migrants.





“They have a tendency to play with people’s minds and emotions,” he said.





These ads are putting people at huge risk of losing health, mental peace and even their hard-earned money.

Mr Boparai said that he has always taken a stance on not promoting any magic, supernatural or astrology-based advertisements in his newspaper.





“I don’t believe in unscientific things and I would also urge people to be careful about these tactics,” he said.





“The people who favour astrology** should also be aware of nature’s law of coincidence.”





*SBS Punjabi doesn’t endorse any such activities.





** A large number of people believe that astrology is a type of science that can solve many problems including the health and family matter.





Tell us if you know anyone who has been adversely affected at Punjabi.program@sbs.com.au





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









